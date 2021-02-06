Dr. Hellwig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jane Hellwig, PHD
Dr. Jane Hellwig, PHD is a Psychologist in Cleveland, OH.
7215 Old Oak Blvd Ste A210C, Cleveland, OH 44130 (440) 886-9626
Dr Jane Hellwig understands and has made such a positive difference in my daily life. She is professional and kind and I can hear her gentle, soothing words in my head when in a situation we've discussed or with a difficult family member. Dr Jane has ALWAYS made things better for me. She is professional and pleasant and has a very nice way about her. Thank you Dr. Hellwig.
About Dr. Jane Hellwig, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1174605042
Dr. Hellwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellwig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellwig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.