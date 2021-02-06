See All Psychologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Jane Hellwig, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jane Hellwig, PHD

Psychology
3 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Jane Hellwig, PHD is a Psychologist in Cleveland, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7215 Old Oak Blvd Ste A210C, Cleveland, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 886-9626

Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jane Hellwig, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174605042
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hellwig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hellwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellwig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellwig.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

