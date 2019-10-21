Dr. Jane Hayward, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Hayward, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Hayward, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Washington School Of Professional Psychology, Seattle, Wa.
Dr. Hayward works at
Locations
-
1
Jane C. Hayward, MBA,PSYD1002 39th Ave SW Ste 304, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions (253) 697-6567Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- ODS Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayward?
I came to Dr. Hayward with great anxiety and sorrow over marital challenges. She helped me to develop more effective communication skills that brought greater peace and unity to my marriage, and the prospect of an emotionally healthier future.
About Dr. Jane Hayward, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1538443593
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Washington School Of Professional Psychology, Seattle, Wa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayward works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.