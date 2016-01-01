Jane Fenby accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jane Fenby, LMHC
Overview
Jane Fenby, LMHC is a Counselor in New Port Richey, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6014 US Highway 19 Ste 303, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 849-0688
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jane Fenby?
About Jane Fenby, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1003910431
Frequently Asked Questions
Jane Fenby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jane Fenby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Fenby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jane Fenby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jane Fenby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.