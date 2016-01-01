Dr. Clement has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jane Clement, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jane Clement, PHD is a Counselor in Germantown, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2010 Exeter Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-1778
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jane Clement, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1366509705
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clement accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clement has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Clement. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clement.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clement, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clement appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.