Jane Cardullias accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jane Cardullias, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jane Cardullias, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH.
Jane Cardullias works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9105 Cedar Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-6550
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jane Cardullias?
About Jane Cardullias, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598805111
Frequently Asked Questions
Jane Cardullias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jane Cardullias works at
Jane Cardullias has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Cardullias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jane Cardullias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jane Cardullias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.