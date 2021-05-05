See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Janay Taylor, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Janay Taylor, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Janay Taylor works at HALL RANDALL & CHAMBERS P in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Taylor Integrated Health
    2300 Garrison Blvd Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 708-3958
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Arthritis
Acne
Allergies
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Janay Taylor, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952622391
