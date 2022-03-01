See All Gastroenterologists in Cameron, MO
Gastroenterology
Janay Kissinger, NP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cameron, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri Kansas City and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Janay Kissinger works at Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Cameron in Cameron, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Behaviorial Health Unit
    1600 E Evergreen St, Cameron, MO 64429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 361-0055
    Bradley L Freilich MD LLC
    6675 Holmes Rd Ste 430, Kansas City, MO 64131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 361-0055
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Overland Park
    5701 W 119th St Ste 345, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 361-0055

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cameron Regional Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Mar 01, 2022
    She is compassionate intelligent and willing to listen she has been the best I have ever gone too. Super impressive staff. Highly recommend
    Blake Marshall — Mar 01, 2022
    About Janay Kissinger, NP

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1669525721
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Missouri Kansas City
