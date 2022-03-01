Janay Kissinger, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janay Kissinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janay Kissinger, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Janay Kissinger, NP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cameron, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri Kansas City and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Janay Kissinger works at
Locations
1
Behaviorial Health Unit1600 E Evergreen St, Cameron, MO 64429 Directions (816) 361-0055
2
Bradley L Freilich MD LLC6675 Holmes Rd Ste 430, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 361-0055Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Overland Park5701 W 119th St Ste 345, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (816) 361-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janay Kissinger?
She is compassionate intelligent and willing to listen she has been the best I have ever gone too. Super impressive staff. Highly recommend
About Janay Kissinger, NP
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1669525721
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Janay Kissinger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Janay Kissinger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janay Kissinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Janay Kissinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janay Kissinger.
