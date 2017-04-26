Janaki Hattis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Janaki Hattis, LMFT
Overview
Janaki Hattis, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Aptos, CA.
Locations
- 1 10096 Soquel Dr Ste 1, Aptos, CA 95003 Directions (831) 662-9824
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She lets you tell it like it is. She listens. She uses psychology and her own experiences to help you feel better and understand what you are going through.
About Janaki Hattis, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1861544181
Frequently Asked Questions
Janaki Hattis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janaki Hattis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Janaki Hattis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janaki Hattis.
