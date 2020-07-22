Jana Wheatman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jana Wheatman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jana Wheatman, PA-C
Overview
Jana Wheatman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
UHealth at Kendall8932 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 243-4960
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Smart, friendly, efficient, thorough Would definitely recommend her.
About Jana Wheatman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1295810331
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Jana Wheatman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jana Wheatman accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jana Wheatman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Jana Wheatman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jana Wheatman.
