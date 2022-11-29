Jana Swanson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jana Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jana Swanson, NP
Offers telehealth
Jana Swanson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Iu School Of Nursing and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Jana Swanson works at
Ascension Medical Group Carmel Primary Care13400 N Meridian St Ste 302, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 415-6050
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Jana Swanson?
Always on top of any issues I have
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1235197237
- Iu School Of Nursing
Jana Swanson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jana Swanson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jana Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Jana Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jana Swanson.
