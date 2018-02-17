Jana Sundeen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jana Sundeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jana Sundeen, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jana Sundeen, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pelican Rapids, MN.
Jana Sundeen works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Pelican Rapids Clinic301 N Broadway, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jana Sundeen?
Dr. Sundeen was absolutely wonderful! She made me feel comfortable and willing to discuss some hard topics the first visit. No judgement made. She was real and provided me with a lot of good information and education on several different topics.
About Jana Sundeen, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1548552565
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Jana Sundeen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jana Sundeen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jana Sundeen using Healthline FindCare.
Jana Sundeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jana Sundeen works at
Jana Sundeen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jana Sundeen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jana Sundeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jana Sundeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.