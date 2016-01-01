Jana Soto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jana Soto, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jana Soto, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX.
Jana Soto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
United Coalition Pharmacy1318 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79401 Directions (806) 765-2611
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jana Soto?
About Jana Soto, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912331745
Frequently Asked Questions
Jana Soto accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jana Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jana Soto works at
Jana Soto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jana Soto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jana Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jana Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.