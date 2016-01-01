Jana Price-Sharps has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jana Price-Sharps, EDD
Overview
Jana Price-Sharps, EDD is a Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
Jana Price-Sharps works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gary S. Cannyon Psychological Service Center5130 E Clinton Way, Fresno, CA 93727 Directions (559) 908-4162
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jana Price-Sharps?
About Jana Price-Sharps, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1700024072
Frequently Asked Questions
Jana Price-Sharps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jana Price-Sharps works at
Jana Price-Sharps has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jana Price-Sharps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jana Price-Sharps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jana Price-Sharps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.