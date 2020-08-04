Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jana Lynch, PHD
Dr. Jana Lynch, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lawton, OK.
Locations
Lynch & Lynch PC6205 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 536-3900
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Top notch doctor! Very professional and will get you results. Very caring and doesn’t rush you.
About Dr. Jana Lynch, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306903950
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
