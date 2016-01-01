Overview

Jana Kimberlin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP|Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Jana Kimberlin works at CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

