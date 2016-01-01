See All Nurse Practitioners in College Station, TX
Jana Kimberlin, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Jana Kimberlin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP|Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Jana Kimberlin works at CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients.

    CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station
    4401 State Highway 6 S, College Station, TX 77845

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • 8 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1396126116
  • Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP|Texas A&amp;amp;M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP
  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Jana Kimberlin, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jana Kimberlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jana Kimberlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jana Kimberlin works at CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station in College Station, TX. View the full address on Jana Kimberlin’s profile.

Jana Kimberlin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jana Kimberlin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jana Kimberlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jana Kimberlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

