See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Jana Anderson, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jana Anderson, PSY.D

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jana Anderson, PSY.D is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Newport Beach, CA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
10 (1)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1151 Dove St Ste 205, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 250-9194

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?

Aug 06, 2020
Dr. Anderson is an excellent marital therapist. She is empathic, compassionate, and objective. She offers a structured therapy approach based on years of research results conducted by the Gottman Institute. If she has a waiting list, she is worth the wait!
Anonymous Couple — Aug 06, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jana Anderson, PSY.D
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jana Anderson, PSY.D?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Anderson to family and friends

Dr. Anderson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Anderson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jana Anderson, PSY.D.

About Dr. Jana Anderson, PSY.D

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1801963285
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jana Anderson, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jana Anderson, PSY.D?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.