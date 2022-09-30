Jan Prusinowski, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jan Prusinowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jan Prusinowski, PA-C
Overview
Jan Prusinowski, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Wyandotte, MI.
Locations
Grekin Skin Institute - Wyandotte1500 Eureka Rd, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 407-7290Monday8:45am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Your facility was very up to date. Jan was extremely courteous and professional. He diagnosed my condition and immediately took care of it. The staff was very courteous and professional.
About Jan Prusinowski, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Jan Prusinowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jan Prusinowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Jan Prusinowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jan Prusinowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jan Prusinowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jan Prusinowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.