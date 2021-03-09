Jan Downs-Barrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jan Downs-Barrett, LMFT
Overview
Jan Downs-Barrett, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riegelsville, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 365 Delaware Rd, Riegelsville, PA 18077 Directions (610) 749-0930
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Positive, supportive, uplifting
About Jan Downs-Barrett, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1275628620
Frequently Asked Questions
Jan Downs-Barrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jan Downs-Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jan Downs-Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jan Downs-Barrett.
