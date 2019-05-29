See All Family Doctors in Fargo, ND
Jamie Zink, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jamie Zink, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jamie Zink, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Jamie Zink works at Essentia Health-52nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in West Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-52nd Avenue (Fargo)
    4110 51st Way S, Fargo, ND 58104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Health Center Pharmacy Limited
    1401 13th Ave E, West Fargo, ND 58078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jamie Zink?

    May 29, 2019
    Knowledgeable, personable and very efficient.
    — May 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jamie Zink, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jamie Zink, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jamie Zink to family and friends

    Jamie Zink's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jamie Zink

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jamie Zink, PA-C.

    About Jamie Zink, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1235325549
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jamie Zink, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Zink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jamie Zink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jamie Zink has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Zink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Zink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Zink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.