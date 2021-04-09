See All Nurse Practitioners in Melbourne, FL
Jamie Vanauker, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jamie Vanauker, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1223 Gateway Dr Ste 1B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 312-3321
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2021
    Jamie is such an amazing health care provider. I had a virtual visit with her and she took her time with me. I never felt rushed, she listened she asked questions she was extremely thorough. She ordered a bunch of tests which came back with concerns so I'm following up with her to discuss a treatment plan. I highly recommend her to anyone who'll listen.
    Dawn Marie Cole — Apr 09, 2021
    About Jamie Vanauker, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417460692
