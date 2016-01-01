Jamie Tamayose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jamie Tamayose, PA-C
Overview
Jamie Tamayose, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Honolulu, HI.
Jamie Tamayose works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Waikiki Health Center277 Ohua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815 Directions (808) 922-4787
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jamie Tamayose?
About Jamie Tamayose, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1053939124
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Tamayose works at
Jamie Tamayose has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Tamayose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Tamayose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Tamayose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.