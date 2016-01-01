Jamie Stepp, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Stepp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jamie Stepp, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jamie Stepp, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC.
Jamie Stepp works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Blakeney Family Physicians5815 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 200B, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 908-2843
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jamie Stepp?
About Jamie Stepp, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1487065066
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Stepp accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Stepp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jamie Stepp works at
Jamie Stepp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Stepp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Stepp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Stepp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.