Jamie Shirey, CRNP

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (67)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jamie Shirey, CRNP is a Registered Nurse in Camp Hill, PA. 

Jamie Shirey works at Advanced PainCare and BioHealth Institute in Camp Hill, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced PainCare and BioHealth Institute - Jean Santo
    97 N 36th St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 936-6729
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 04, 2022
    Jamie has been wonderful. She zeroed in on my thyroid issues and is working with me to solve them! I wish she could be my primary care practitiner!
    Robyn H. — Jan 04, 2022
    Photo: Jamie Shirey, CRNP
    About Jamie Shirey, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114368362
    Frequently Asked Questions

