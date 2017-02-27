Jamie Ross, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jamie Ross, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jamie Ross, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Smithtown, NY.
Jamie Ross works at
Locations
-
1
Smithtown Psychiatric Services Llp2 Brooksite Dr Ste 220, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 312-7123Monday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jamie Ross?
Let me start by saying I have been seeing different therapists since I was 17 years old and never quite found one that fit, that is until I began therapy with Ms. Ross. She has more certifications than all of my other therapists combined and serves a wide clientele.
About Jamie Ross, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1982926291
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Ross accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jamie Ross works at
3 patients have reviewed Jamie Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.