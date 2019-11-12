See All Clinical Psychologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Jamie Picus, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Jamie Picus, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4 (9)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jamie Picus, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    6909 E Greenway Pkwy Ste 240, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 609-0001

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jamie Picus?

Nov 12, 2019
Dr. Picus is extremely knowledgeable and compassionate and gave our family straight-up advice honestly but with exceptional warmth. My husband and I learned as much as our child did. She "gets" teens and also understands what mothers in particular are going through. Dr. Picus gave us tools to use for every day life - we were always relieved at the end of every appointment. She comes with our highest recommendation. I had referred her to another mom last week and that reminded me that I should write her a review!
L.W., Paradise Valley — Nov 12, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jamie Picus, PSY
How would you rate your experience with Jamie Picus, PSY?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jamie Picus to family and friends

Jamie Picus' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jamie Picus

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jamie Picus, PSY.

About Jamie Picus, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255541694
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jamie Picus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Jamie Picus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Jamie Picus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Picus.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Picus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Picus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jamie Picus, PSY?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.