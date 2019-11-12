Jamie Picus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Picus, PSY
Jamie Picus, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ.
- 1 6909 E Greenway Pkwy Ste 240, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 609-0001
Dr. Picus is extremely knowledgeable and compassionate and gave our family straight-up advice honestly but with exceptional warmth. My husband and I learned as much as our child did. She "gets" teens and also understands what mothers in particular are going through. Dr. Picus gave us tools to use for every day life - we were always relieved at the end of every appointment. She comes with our highest recommendation. I had referred her to another mom last week and that reminded me that I should write her a review!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255541694
