Jamie Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Mason, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jamie Mason, LPC is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO.
Jamie Mason works at
Locations
-
1
Madison Ave. Psychological Services3100 Broadway Blvd Ste 1104, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 753-3333
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jamie Mason?
About Jamie Mason, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1598766362
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jamie Mason works at
Jamie Mason has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Mason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.