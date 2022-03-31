See All Chiropractors in Stockbridge, GA
Jamie Magee, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
4.5 (8)
Overview

Jamie Magee, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Stockbridge, GA. 

Jamie Magee works at Magee Family Chiropractic Inc. in Stockbridge, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magee Family Chiropractic Inc.
    942 EAGLES LANDING PKWY, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 565-5135
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 31, 2022
    I could barely stand up and walk. Dr. Magee got me feeling better quickly and now working on maintenance plan. Best choice I ever made. Bill in Locust Grove
    Bill Lewis — Mar 31, 2022
    About Jamie Magee, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639390529
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jamie Magee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jamie Magee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jamie Magee works at Magee Family Chiropractic Inc. in Stockbridge, GA. View the full address on Jamie Magee’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Jamie Magee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Magee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Magee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Magee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

