Jamie Magee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Magee, CHIRMD
Overview
Jamie Magee, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Stockbridge, GA.
Jamie Magee works at
Locations
Magee Family Chiropractic Inc.942 EAGLES LANDING PKWY, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 565-5135
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I could barely stand up and walk. Dr. Magee got me feeling better quickly and now working on maintenance plan. Best choice I ever made. Bill in Locust Grove
About Jamie Magee, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1639390529
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Magee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Jamie Magee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Magee.
