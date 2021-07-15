See All Nurse Practitioners in Loma Linda, CA
Jamie Macknet, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jamie Macknet, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Loma Linda, CA. 

Jamie Macknet works at TERESA P AVANTS MD INC in Loma Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Teresa P Avants MD Inc
    25815 Barton Rd Ste 103, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jamie Macknet, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427177518
