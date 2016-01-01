Jamie Lopez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Lopez, LP
Overview
Jamie Lopez, LP is a Clinical Psychologist in Round Rock, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3950 N A W Grimes Blvd Ste N301A, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 524-9274
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jamie Lopez?
About Jamie Lopez, LP
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114547023
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jamie Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.