Jamie Leopold, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jamie Leopold, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS.
Locations
1
Town Plaza Family Practice5701 W 119th St Ste 330, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 345-3650Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jamie is very personable and compassionate. I would recommend her to all my family members.
About Jamie Leopold, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1184925869
