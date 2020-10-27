Dr. Jamie King, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie King, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie King, PHD is a Psychologist in Greensburg, PA.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Kreinbrook Psychological Services40 Huff Avenue Ext, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 836-4662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
Jamie helped my family through a difficult time & her genuine care & concern for our family was so evident every time we met. She listened & responded with wonderful advice & things to try in our family interactions & it all made a huge difference. She is a true professional & is gifted to be a counselor m.
About Dr. Jamie King, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1497743199
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.