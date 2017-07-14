Jamie Isaac Jefferson, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Isaac Jefferson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jamie Isaac Jefferson, CNP
Jamie Isaac Jefferson, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA.
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave Fl 8, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-4600
I absolutely *hate* getting any sort of gynecological exams. It's uncomfortable and awkward, so I put it off until I really have to just get them done. Jamie took time to meet with me before starting any of the invasive stuff (while I was still fully clothed). She took a full history and asked a lot of good questions. And when it came time for the dreaded internal exam, she was very patient and gentle with me. She explained each step of what she was doing. Best gyn exam I've ever had.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
