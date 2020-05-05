Jamie Holland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Holland, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jamie Holland, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Denton, TX.
Jamie Holland works at
Locations
Texas Health Family Care2900 N Interstate 35 Ste 301, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 323-3426
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jamie is always smiling and supportive. I feel a great connection with her. She cares
About Jamie Holland, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841796091
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Holland accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jamie Holland works at
6 patients have reviewed Jamie Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Holland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.