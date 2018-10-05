Jamie Heinz, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Heinz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jamie Heinz, MS
Overview
Jamie Heinz, MS is a Counselor in New Albany, IN.
Jamie Heinz works at
Locations
-
1
Ginny Tackett LMFT3122 Blackiston Mill Rd Ste B, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jamie Heinz?
My college-aged daughter and I were at the breaking-point and nearing estrangement. Jamie was able to put us on the path to reconciliation. Her impartial, attentive manner made us both feel respected and on an even "playing field". She was able to insightfully educate and enlighten us on the reasons behind our hurt and misunderstandings. Most importantly, she equipped us with real-life skills going forward that will continue to strengthen our relationship. I am so deeply grateful.
About Jamie Heinz, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1871892802
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Heinz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Heinz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jamie Heinz works at
3 patients have reviewed Jamie Heinz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Heinz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Heinz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Heinz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.