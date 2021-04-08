Jamie Freeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Freeman, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jamie Freeman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bend, OR.
Jamie Freeman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Praxis Medical Group Inc.929 Sw Simpson Ave, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 389-7741
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jamie Freeman?
Jamie Freeman is amazing with her knowledge, caring, empathy, compassion and so much more. I would and have referred people to Jamie Freeman and High Lakes Health Care/Praxis Medical. Jamie Freeman has done so much for me as her patient. She's very thorough and takes time with concerns about medical conditions. She has literally saved my life. I have the utmost respect for her. I personally want to say, "Thank you always Jamie Freeman". There's no one like you. In my entire adult life, i've never had better health care than with Jamie Freeman and her colleagues at High Lakes Health Care/Praxis Medical Group. Thank you Jamie.
About Jamie Freeman, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1396753257
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jamie Freeman works at
12 patients have reviewed Jamie Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.