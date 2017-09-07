See All Physicians Assistants in Lubbock, TX
Jamie Fletcher, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jamie Fletcher, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jamie Fletcher, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lubbock, TX. 

Jamie Fletcher works at Lubbock Medical Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tran. Physician Group
    5715 114th St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 712-5715
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jamie Fletcher?

    Sep 07, 2017
    Jamie is the absolute nicest person you could ever meet. My husband and I have been under her care for a few years now and we haven't found a more genuine person. She actually listens to you and doesn't rush you. She'll never give up on you either. We have nothing but love for Jamie! <3 The Jobb Family
    Cecilia Jobb in Lubbock, TX — Sep 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jamie Fletcher, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jamie Fletcher, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jamie Fletcher to family and friends

    Jamie Fletcher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jamie Fletcher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jamie Fletcher, PA-C.

    About Jamie Fletcher, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699002675
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jamie Fletcher, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Fletcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jamie Fletcher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jamie Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jamie Fletcher works at Lubbock Medical Clinic in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Jamie Fletcher’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Jamie Fletcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Fletcher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Fletcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Fletcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jamie Fletcher, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.