Jamie Douglas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Douglas, PA-C
Overview
Jamie Douglas, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4 Columbia Dr Ste 730, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jamie Douglas?
Great person. Always takes her time with me. Been seeing her for 5 years now. Has helped me out a lot
About Jamie Douglas, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1417924317
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Douglas accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jamie Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Douglas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.