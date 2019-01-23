Dr. D'Angelo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamie D'Angelo, OD
Dr. Jamie D'Angelo, OD is an Optometrist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Locations
Myeyedr22 MCINTYRE SQUARE DR, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 364-4700
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I’ve worn corrective lenses for a while, but it’s been years since my last eye exam. What impressed me most about Dr. D'Angelo was the ease with which she perfectly tailored my visit. She poked jovial, appropriate fun at how long it’s been since my last exam, she thoroughly explained each care modality she employed and she demonstrated a keen respect of my particular vision needs. I’m not easy to impress when it comes to investing trust in a clinician, but Dr. D'Angelo succeeded in doing so.
About Dr. Jamie D'Angelo, OD
- Optometry
- English
Dr. D'Angelo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Angelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Angelo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Angelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Angelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Angelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.