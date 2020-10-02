Jamie Crain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Crain, PA-C
Overview
Jamie Crain, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Edmond, OK.
Jamie Crain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Draelos Metabolic Center1600 Medical Center Dr, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 330-2362
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jamie Crain?
Jamie Crain was a fantastic PA. Explained all my medical issues thoroughly and was very knowledgeable. Gave me all my options and the pro's and cons of each. Put me very at ease with an involved and confusing process. Would highly recommend her as your PA.
About Jamie Crain, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104302637
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Crain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jamie Crain works at
Jamie Crain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Crain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Crain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Crain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.