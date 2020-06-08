Dr. Brimm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamie Brimm, DC
Overview
Dr. Jamie Brimm, DC is a Chiropractor in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Brimm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ProActive Chiropractic and Wellness Center10329 Cross Creek Blvd Ste M, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 536-2022Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brimm?
Dr. Brimm is great and very upbeat, friendly, and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jamie Brimm, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1144413626
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brimm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brimm works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brimm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brimm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brimm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brimm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.