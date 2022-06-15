Jamie Black, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jamie Black, PA-C
Overview
Jamie Black, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Jamie Black works at
Locations
Norton Thoracic Institute500 W Thomas Rd Ste 720, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-4000
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with her as a medical director to help facilitate care for a member. She's smart, motivated and understood the complex medical issues surrounding the patient. I was impressed.
About Jamie Black, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1477830057
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Black has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Black accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Jamie Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.