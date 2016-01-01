Jamie Bell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jamie Bell, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Hayward, WI.
Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic11134 N State Road 77 Ste A, Hayward, WI 54843 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
Jamie Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jamie Bell using Healthline FindCare.
Jamie Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jamie Bell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.