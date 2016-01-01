Jamie Bailon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Bailon, PA-C
Overview
Jamie Bailon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Jamie Bailon works at
Locations
Presbyterian Med Hospitalist3901 Atrisco Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120 Directions (505) 462-7575Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jamie Bailon, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912157785
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Bailon accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Bailon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jamie Bailon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Bailon.
