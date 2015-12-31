Jami Dodson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jami Dodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jami Dodson, FNP-C
Overview
Jami Dodson, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX.
Jami Dodson works at
Locations
Dr Luis Mackrizz MD5710 Esplanade Dr Ste 420, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 991-8000
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jami Dodson?
She is very thorough and takes her time reviewing your history and symptoms.
About Jami Dodson, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942559331
Frequently Asked Questions
Jami Dodson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jami Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jami Dodson works at
2 patients have reviewed Jami Dodson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jami Dodson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jami Dodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jami Dodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.