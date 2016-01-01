Jameszetta Hardison, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jameszetta Hardison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jameszetta Hardison, LMFT
Overview
Jameszetta Hardison, LMFT is a Psychologist in Jacksonville, NC.
Jameszetta Hardison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carolina Psychological Health Service1703 Country Club Rd Ste 202, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 455-1069
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jameszetta Hardison?
About Jameszetta Hardison, LMFT
- Psychology
- English
- 1043296585
Frequently Asked Questions
Jameszetta Hardison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jameszetta Hardison accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jameszetta Hardison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jameszetta Hardison works at
Jameszetta Hardison has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jameszetta Hardison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jameszetta Hardison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jameszetta Hardison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.