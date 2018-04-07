Jameson Parker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jameson Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jameson Parker, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jameson Parker, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Englewood, CO. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Jameson Parker works at
Locations
OrthoONE Trauma at Swedish Medical Center701 E Hampden Ave Ste 515, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0819
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jameson assisted with my ACL surgery in 2016. All of my pre-op and post-op appointments with Jameson were fast, friendly and very helpful. He is very nice and answered all of my questions and calmed all of my nerves. I would definitely recommend this team for orthopedic needs and/or surgery.
About Jameson Parker, PA-C
- Surgical Assistance
- English
- 1285909259
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Jameson Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jameson Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jameson Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jameson Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jameson Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jameson Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jameson Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.