Dr. Jameson Lontz, PHD

Forensic Psychology
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jameson Lontz, PHD is a Forensic Psychologist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Forensic Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University, Ph.D., Psychology.

Dr. Lontz works at Blue Mountain Neuropsychological Associates in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Mountain Psychology
    1624 W Dean Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 939-6863

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 05, 2020
    I was first concerned as a dad when I saw some of Dr. Lontz online reviews not rating him very highly, but my daughters primary care Dr. highly recommended him and he took our insurance. So I went to the intake appointments and was immediately impressed. The staff is very professional and thorough. They overkill things like safety and confidentiality in their paperwork, but I guess that’s what doctors offices have to do. It was weird because my teenage daughter was really receptive to what Dr. Lontz said about her being “too old not to be in the conversation, but too young to handle it on your own”. I was really impressed.
    — Oct 05, 2020
    About Dr. Jameson Lontz, PHD

    • Forensic Psychology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295970333
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University Counseling Center (Apa Accredited)
    • Michigan State University, Ph.D., Psychology
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Washington University, B.A., Psychology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jameson Lontz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lontz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lontz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lontz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lontz works at Blue Mountain Neuropsychological Associates in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lontz’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lontz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lontz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lontz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lontz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

