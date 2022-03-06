See All Nurse Practitioners in Worcester, MA
Overview

James Zenkus, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA. 

James Zenkus works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Umass Memorial Children's Medical Center
    55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-0605

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 06, 2022
He was very sweet and gave great recommendations. Told me that there were several options concerning treatments and didn’t fixate on one. I dread going to urgent care, but he made it a great visit.
Mar 06, 2022
About James Zenkus, NP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1952945131
Frequently Asked Questions

James Zenkus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

James Zenkus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

James Zenkus works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. View the full address on James Zenkus’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed James Zenkus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Zenkus.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Zenkus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Zenkus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

