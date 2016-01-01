Dr. James Yeh, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Yeh, OD
Overview
Dr. James Yeh, OD is an Optometrist in Chandler, AZ.
Dr. Yeh works at
Locations
Nationwide Vision3165 S Alma School Rd Ste 18, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 360-0934
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Yeh, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1982220752
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeh works at
Dr. Yeh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.
