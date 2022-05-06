Dr. Wyss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Wyss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Wyss, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2004Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mark Drakos MD Pllc333 Earle Ovington Blvd Ste 101, Uniondale, NY 11553 Directions (212) 606-1731Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Paul M. Cooke MD PC429 E 75th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1731
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Wyss, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1194920330
Education & Certifications
- Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation - West Facility
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyss works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyss.
